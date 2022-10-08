Have you ever wondered what happened to horse thieves in the late 1700s, or wanted to know why Andrew Jackson fought a duel in Jonesborough?
What about a body discovered in a rain barrel in town? What’s the story behind that? Hear these very true tales and more during this unique tour that’s perfect for an October evening.
The True and Chilling Tales Tour will take place at 7 pm on October 17th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th, 31st and November 1st. Your guide will lead you down Main Street with the “book of poor souls.”
Mind your step, lest you end up in that book, too. Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to only 16 people, so make sure you buy your tickets in advance. The tours will depart from the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum on Main Street.
The tours will go on rain or shine. This tour is rated PG-13 for content and is not recommended for children under 13 years of age. Please note these stories are very true and some of them are very gross and unpleasant and may be upsetting. Listeners beware.
Follow the Heritage Alliance and Chester Inn Museum on Facebook to receive up to date information. The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences.