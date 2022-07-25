Join us October 14, 15, 16, as 2022 marks the 43rd year of the Rogersville Heritage Days Festival.
The Festival is proud to be a tradition in the region and invites everyone to celebrate
Fall in their own unique way. Bring your family, bring your friends, bring everyone you know and spend the weekend dancing to live music, eating tons of great street-style foods, and shopping your time away.
Whatever it is you want to do, or whoever you want to bring, Heritage Days welcomes one and all to take part in this weekend celebration in historic Rogersville.
The Artist
The largest portion of the Festival and definitely a favorite, the Artist, is host to 100+ professional craftspeople and artisans. Patrons love to browse the selections of fine woodwork, jewelry, metalwork, stained glass, leather goods, pottery, contemporary art, handmade soaps and oils, and much more.
Food Vendors
There’s something for everyone at Heritage Days. Our food vendors offer a wide variety of excellent foods ranging from all sorts of ethnic backgrounds including Italian, Polish and Greek. Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat or a full meal, our food vendors won’t disappoint.
Mixed Media Art Show
Each year the Festival is host to the Mixed Media Juried Art and Photography Exhibition. This unique exhibition features local, regional, and national artists working in all genres. Entry forms will be available Sep 1, 2022 .
Quilt Show
Quilting has been a longstanding way of life for centuries. Some things have faded over the years but the art of quilting is alive and well in Rogersville, Tennessee. Entry forms will be available Sep 1, 2022 .
Entertainment
Heritage Days presents live, non-stop traditional Appalachian music, bluegrass, christian, and folk music on the main stage.. Visitors enjoy performance artists, Appalachian dance, and demonstrators, to name a few.
Living History & Children’s Activities
Activities designed for small children, youth, and the young at heart features artists on stage, juried art exhibits for students, and demonstrations and displays that encourage audiences to discover the magic of learning and the artists within themselves.
Our Venue
Historic Rogersville has received national recognition for its history, architecture, and beautification of main streets. Three full blocks of Main Street and cross streets will be filled with vendors, demonstrators, entertainment, and people ‘coming home’ to celebrate.
Applications
Applications are now being accepted. Craft, food and demonstrators applications may be made online at www.rogersvilleheritage.org or by calling 423-272-1961.