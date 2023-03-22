Some of the very best waterfalls in the southeast can be found within state parks and natural areas in middle Tennessee, and spring is one of the best times to visit them.
To help you plan your waterfall-chasing adventure, here are eight of the most popular waterfalls in Middle Tennessee, and suggestions from the Tennessee State Park system on where to stay while visiting them.
Machine Falls
The crisp and photogenic Machine Falls is a secluded 60-foot waterfall one hour from Nashville inside Short Springs State Natural Area. The scenic hike to the falls is a 5-mile loop covered in stunning wildflowers during spring.
Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park is 20 minutes away and offers 50 campsites for RVs and tents with water and electric hookups.
Tims Ford State Park is 30 minutes away offers two-bedroom cabins with lake views and amenities like a gas fireplace, outdoor balcony, and TV. The park also offers campsites for RVs and tents.
Burgess Falls
Located on the Falling Water River inside Burgess Falls State Park, the hike to Burgess Falls provides views of four waterfalls that cascade down from over 250 feet in elevation. The last of these falls, Burgess Falls, is the most spectacular, plunging more than 130 feet into the gorge.
The park’s River Trail will lead you to the top of the falls, where you can explore and dip your feet in the crisp river waters. If you’re looking to reach the base of the waterfall, you’ll have to paddle in. During the warmer months, the park offers a few guided kayaking trips that can be reserved. You can also rent kayaks through local outfitters or put in your kayak at a nearby access point.
Edgar Evins State Park is 35 minutes away and sits on the shores of Center Hill Lake offering affordable cabins and unique campsites for RVs and tents.
Cummins Falls
Cummins Falls is the eighth largest waterfall in Tennessee, standing 75 feet tall inside Cummins Falls State Park. You can observe the falls from above or obtain a Gorge Access Permit and make the strenuous hike to the base, where you can explore the falls up-close and take a dip in the refreshing swimming hole.
Edgar Evins State Park is 30 minutes away and sits on the shores of Center Hill Lake offering affordable cabins and unique campsites for RVs and tents.
Standing Stone is 30 minutes away and is a smaller state park known for its beautiful scenery, spring wildflowers, and family-friendly layout. The park offers cabins that can accommodate multiple group sizes and campsites for RVs and tents.
Ozone Falls
Ozone Falls plunges 110 feet over a sandstone cap rock into a deep, rock-strewn pool inside Ozone Falls State Natural Area. The falls then disappear underground, re-emerging several yards downstream. An impressive rock house “amphitheater” provides the backdrop for the falls. Because of its picturesque beauty and easy access, Ozone Falls was selected for filming scenes for the movie “Jungle Book.”
Cumberland Mountain State Park is 20 minutes away and offers cabins of various sizes, camping for RVs and tents, and an on-site restaurant.
Fall Creek Falls
Fall Creek Falls is the tallest waterfall east of the Mississippi, standing 250 feet tall inside Fall Creek Falls State Park. Its impressive size and beauty draw millions of visitors to the park every year from across the world. You can observe the falls from an overlook or hike the nearly 300-foot descent to the base on the Base of Fall Creek Falls Trail. If you’d like to take the scenic route, hop on the Woodland Trail starting at the Betty Dunn Nature Center and follow it all the way to the base. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to take a refreshing dip in the plunge pool beneath Cane Creek Cascades before crossing a suspension bridge to continue your hike.
Fall Creek Falls State Park offers a resort-style lodge, lakefront cabins, and cozy campsites. The Lodge offers spacious hotel rooms, an on-site restaurant, and a heated outdoor pool. Fisherman Cabins on the lake and Landside Cabins in the woods are also available and are within walking distance of the restaurant and lodge pool. The park’s RV and tent campsites are plentiful, and over 90 sites offer full hookups.
Greeter Falls
Greeter Falls is a highly visited waterfall destination and swimming hole in Savage Gulf State Park. It drops over a 15-foot upper ledge and then plummets over a 50-foot lower ledge into a cold, clear plunge pool. You can explore the upper falls area, where you’ll find large boulders to lounge on while enjoying the rushing river sounds. At the lower falls, you can swim and enjoy waterfall views.
Savage Gulf State Park offers nine backcountry campsites throughout the park, they should only be reserved by those with the experience to reach them safely. Hiking is required to reach all campgrounds within Savage Gulf. That means you can’t drive your car to the campsite and must carry all of your camping gear to the site. Also, water must be filtered from natural sources or packed in.
If you have the gear and experience to reach the backcountry sites at Savage Gulf, we recommend reserving a campsite at Alum Gap Campground, as it is the closest campground to Greeter Falls. Reservations are required and can be made online.
Foster Falls Campground at South Cumberland is 15-35 minutes away. This campground offers 25 sites for tents and a bathhouse with hot showers. There is no electricity or water at these campsites.
Foster Falls
Foster Falls is a spectacular 60-foot waterfall located in South Cumberland State Park. In the warmer months, visitors flock to the deep pool below the falls to cool off with a swim. The best time to catch the falls at their full potential is during the wetter months of winter and spring.
The Foster Falls Campground at South Cumberland State Park offers 25 drive-up sites for tents and a bathhouse with hot showers. There is no electricity or water at these campsites.
Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a massive waterfall, the size of which can only be realized when standing beside it and hearing its incredible roar. It is the largest waterfall at Rock Island State Park, standing 80 feet tall. You can view the waterfall from a distance at the parking lot at the end of Powerhouse Road or take the Downstream Trail to the base. When the water levels are low, a bank of rocks in front of the falls is accessible, allowing you to get up close and feel the cool mist. You can also kayak to the base of Twin Falls by putting in at the park’s beach launch.
While you’re at the park, you’ll also want to check out Great Falls, a horseshoe-shaped waterfall that looks like a smaller Niagra Falls. You can view Great falls from an overlook at the Mill House parking lot or hike into the Caney Fork River Gorge and rock hop to the base.
Rock Island State Park has 10 beautiful cabins sitting on a quiet loop inside Rock Island State Park. Their inviting porches and spacious split-level interiors make visitors feel right at home. Each cabin offers – bedrooms making them ideal for family vacations. The park also offers 50 campsites for RVs and ten tent-only campsites.