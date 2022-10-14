One night per year ghosts who ordinarily haunt the streets of downtown Rogersville take the night off to make room for about 2,500 little monsters who have only one thing on their mind — candy!!!
On Monday Oct. 31 Rogersville will host the 13th annual “Trunk-or-Treat” on Main Street from 5-8 p.m.
Every year Rogersville invites businesses, organizations, agencies and clubs to stake out a piece of pavement on Main Street which they decorate with their own specific Halloween theme.
Children gather on the east end of Main Street and make their way from trunk to trunk to trunk, gathering candy, and admiring the creativity of their benefactors.
The trunks will be judged and awards will be given to the best decorated.
There’s also a costume contest for children in front of the courthouse with prizes awarded in three age groups.
You don’t have to be a kid to dress up
Trunk or Treat is a safe, fun alternative to trick or treating with lots of candy for everyone up to 12 years of age. But, you don’t have to be 12 or under to have a good time. Many parents get into costume, as do the people manning dozens of “Trunks” along Main Street.
Main Street will be blocked from Hasson to Brownlow and “Trunks” will be lined up and down the street. Participants are asked to decorate their trunks and load them with enough candy to satisfy at least 2,500 monsters.
Children will line up on the Brownlow side of Main Street to walk the gauntlet of horror, collecting their treats along the way before exiting at Hasson and Main.
Upon registration at the entrance, children will receive a tote bag and a card with the Trunk numbers on it. Each trunk will mark their number off on the card when a child receives their candy to avoid repeat customers.
Pro-tip for costume contest
If you’re child is entering the costume contest, you might not want to go straight for the trunks.
The costume contest will be held on the lawn in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse, with registration from 5:30 to 6 pm. If you’re little monster is going to be in the contest, they may want to skip the trunks after receiving their card and tote bag, and head straight for the courthouse.
Judging is at 6:30 p.m., which should leave well over an hour to double back and hit all the Trunks after the contest is over.
Costume contest age groups are 0-3, 4-7, and 8-12. Costumes will be judged on creativity. No commercial costumes.
Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in each age group.
A 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophy will also be awarded for the best decorated trunk.
To help sponsor Rogersville Trunk or Treat or reserve space for your “trunk” contact the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce at 423-272-2186. The deadline to reserve a spot for your trunk is Oct. 27.