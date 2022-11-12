JOHNSON CITY – Multi-Platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, December 4 at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X.
This past June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival”, a collection of songs that speaks to the band’s return to innocence and hope through reclamation. They look inwards on life’s changes as a group that still finds energy in innocence after touring for 8 years and reaching heights on the Billboard charts and earning awards like iHeart Music’s Best New Alternative Rock Artist of the Year in 2018.
“We are looking forward to Judah & the Lion’s unique mix of folk, bluegrass, rock, hip-hop, and electric music,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. “Their music and energetic presence will be a show you don’t want to miss.”
Judah & the Lion will perform on the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts’ Foundation Grand Hall stage beginning at 8:00 p.m. 99.3 the X presale tickets start Monday, October 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m.
For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at (423) 439-2787.
About the Martin Center for the Arts
The 93,000 square foot ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, located at 1320 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, features three venues, as well as three rehearsal/meeting rooms. Construction on the center began in early 2018 and was completed in fall 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.
The ETSU Foundation Grand Hall can seat nearly 1,200.