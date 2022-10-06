The Local Artists Gallery would like to introduce Karen S. Moore as the Artist of the Month for October 2022.
She is a relatively new member of The Local Artists Gallery, but Karen has impressed us all with her talent and the work she does.
There will be a “Meet and Greet” for Karen at the Gallery in downtown Rogersville on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Please come by and support Karen.
Karen first got the art bug when she was around four years old or so and was watching an art show on TV. The artist was sketching on a large tablet.
She grabbed some crayons and started sketching on the newly papered wall of the living room. Of course she got in trouble for that one, but an Artist was born!
While working in the business world, Karen finally made time to return to art. She studied under Dr. Ross Beitzel at Rowan College in Sewell, NJ. Dr. Beitzel is very well known in the art world. She said she would never forget him saying “no sketchy lines and never use those seagulls in your portraits!” He is very adverse to those birds!
After several years, Karen really missed the relaxed feeling of creating art. A great art teacher, Vicki Federico, "Joan of Art," taught wonderful classes at Riverwinds in West Deptford, NJ. She covered many mediums, from acrylics, water colors, to charcoal and pastels.
Karen says that she learned a lot from her classes, and truly misses those classes. Karen also says that her love of photography was fueled by the many classes she took at the PPANJ seminars and learning from her husband, Robert Moore of Moore Creative Photography.
Karen moved last year from Wenonah, NJ to Rogersville, Tennessee. One of the many features was an art studio on the property that she simply fell in love with. She says that having her own space truly inspires her.
Karen’s business name is, "Fork Branch Artistry," penpencil79@forkbranchartistry.com. Also joining the Local Artists Gallery and making friends with very talented and awesome artists has been enlightening.
For Karen, being artist of the month for October is a dream come true. She hopes to instill a scene of fall along with the spookiness of Halloween into her window display. So please come by The Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main St., Rogersville and see Karen’s display in the right side display window.
Come on inside and see more of Karen’s work and your other Local Artists.
We are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Don’t forget we have classes for all you budding artists: Adult Class – Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Teen Class – Wednesday 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Check with the Gallery for Kids Class which is normally held on Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.