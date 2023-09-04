The parade concluded with the varsity football team marching beside a float carrying the cheerleaders.
The parade Grand Marshall was Falcon “Super-Fan” Ronnie Housewright.
Leading the parade were VHS principal Dr. Greg Sturgill and SGA president Ethan Vaughan.
Among the participants was the VHS Cosmetology Department which recently took home a slew of awards from the Appalachian Fair.
Volunteer’s state ranked Cross Country team passes by during Thursday’s Homecoming Parade.
Fresh off her box office success in her new movie, Barbie made an appearance in Thursday’s Homecoming Parade.
The internationally acclaimed Tennessee Hoedowners dance team based in Surgoinsville has several members who attend school at Volunteer or one of its in east Hawkins County feeder schools.
Volunteer High School’s “Falcon” mascot opted to walk rather than fly the parade route Thursday.
Volunteer High School’s Homecoming Game might not have ended the way Falcon fans would have preferred, but there’s no denying that the newly revived Homecoming Parade was a big winner.
Church Hill, TN
Aug. 31, 2023
