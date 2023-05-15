Karen Berg, right, who organized the Saturday’s Clinch Valley Community Yard Sale, makes a sale. She said Saturday’s inaugural event, which was inspired by the 12 Mile Yard Sale in the fall, drew a crowd big enough to try it again next spring.
Doyle Carpenter, left, shows a saddle to a potential customer during Saturday’s Clinch Valley Community Yard Sale.
Local artist Tata Andres shows some of her work to a prospective customer during Saturday’s inaugural Clinch Valley Community Yard Sale.
Karen Berg, who organized Saturday’s Clinch Valley Community Yard sale, had a lot of junk for sale including furniture, knick-knacks, and plants like the Mistletoe Cactus shown here.
A regular sight during the 12 Mile Yard Sale are Doyle Carpenter’s hand-made walking sticks, which were on display for sale Saturday as well.
The crowd for Saturday’s inaugural Clinch Mountain Community Yard Sale wasn’t as big as your average “12 Mile Yard Sale” in the fall, but event organizer Karen Berg it was probably big enough to try it again in 2024.
Most of the usual suspects from the 12 Mile Yard Sale were out selling Saturday on Clinch Valley Road.
The familiar school bus drew a big crowd, as did event co-founder Lee Hoellman’s barn. The Clinch Valley VFD also drew a big crowd with food and restrooms.
The Hancock County side of Clinch Valley Road had several large sales as well, although the usually massive Bloomer’s Field only had one vendor because it’s currently a hayfield.
And Berg’s location on Rt. 66N, where Clinch Valley Road is split, was also a popular spot.
For more than 20 years the 12 Mile Yard Sale has been held on the first Saturday in October every year along Clinch Valley Road on the north side of Clinch Mountain.
Berg told the Review several people had asked for a spring event as well, and it seemed like a good idea to her.
She had a lot of old “junk” to get rid of, including a variety of plants, knick-knacks, and some antique furniture, cabinets, and six Boxer puppies.
Her partner Doyle Carpenter was selling hand-made walking sticks, and local artist Tata Andres utilized the Berg location to sell some of her artwork, as well as farm fresh eggs.
“We’ve had really good crowd here, and it didn’t rain,” Berg said. “People asked, why don’t we do one in the spring, and it’s like yeah. I had to clean my house out, and my barn, and my shed, and everything.”
Berg added, “I had some antique furniture. I sold a rocking chair, and a few other things. We’ve had a wonderful crowd. It’s a little less (than the fall), and they started later, but we’re doing OK. We’ll probably try it again next year.”
The Clinch Valley Community Yard Sale differs from the 12 Mile Yard Sale in that it isn’t confined to Clinch Valley Road. Anybody in and around Clinch Mountain was encouraged to participate.
You can follow Clinch Valley Community Yard Sale for updates on the 2024 event as it approaches.
The original 12 Mile Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7.