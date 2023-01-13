Rogersville Parks and Recreation director Matthew Elkins already believed the annual City Park Christmas light display was worth the time, effort and expense required to make it happen.
Now he’s got the numbers to back it up.
With the assistance of the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), Rogersville set up traffic counters at the City Park for the 28 day period between Dec. 5 through Jan. 1.
Elkins reported to the Rogersville Parks and Rec Board during its meeting Tuesday that the park averaged about 101 vehicles per night over that 28 day period.
Elkins said it was a lot more than he expected.
“There’s a few spikes in there, like Dec. 9th and 10th; and Dec. 16th, 17th, and 18th,” Elkins said. “Those were weekends which seemed to be the best time for folks to go look at lights. I’ve been looking at these lights for years. I had an idea how much was being spent on lights and how much was being spent on power. But, I never had that value data to say, is it worth it.”
Elkins added, “If we’re having 100 cars per night, to me that’s a lot. You’re talking about over the course of not quite a month 2,800 vehicles. That’s just from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. That confirms to me that it is worthwhile for the community and we should keep advancing it over the years and keep building stuff. If you’ve got five or six cars every three or four minutes, that adds up and there’s a lot of value.”
2023 Program Calendar
Elkins also reported to the P&R Board that assistant parks director Matthew Smiley is in the process of working on the Spring and Summer program calendar, which should be ready to release to the public in the next few weeks.
Aside from penciling in game dates for league sports, they’re also planning for special events.
“We’re going to try to do another BINGO night, and trivia nights maybe,” Elkins said. “It’s usually one or two Fridays or Saturdays per month we’ll try to have something. Dodgeball tournament, kickball, Easter Egg Hunt — I’d like to try to get that back. We’re interested in maybe offering a Disc Gold league for a few weeks in the summertime to have some kind of organized Disc Golf program where you sign up and track your scores, and compete against others.”
Elkins noted that Whiffle Ball events are also under consideration, and when the swimming pool opens up they’ll schedule moonlight swims and similar activities at the pool.
Another goal for 2023 is to hold a summer day camp at the City Park. Elkins said hopes to recruit young volunteers from the Heritage Lights organization and/or NJROTC to serve as counselors/chaperones.
“A lot of things are being put on the calendar, and we’ll shore those up in the next few weeks,” Elkins said. “At some point we’re going to have a brochure that’s got all the dates and all the programs for spring and summer. That way people can see when and what we’re trying to do, and hopefully get involved.”