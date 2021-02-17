If you know anything about Tennessee, you know that the Volunteer State is famous for its music. Be it country, bluegrass, southern gospel, or rock ‘n’ roll, we’re pretty proud of the fact that all roads lead to Tennessee.
Just how seriously does the state take music? In 2019, a state statute was passed designating the last week of February each year as Tennessee Songwriters Week to celebrate the foundation of the craft, recognize legendary songwriters, and pave the way for future artists. The week typically features qualifying rounds, showcases, and in-person events, all of which are canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That doesn’t mean the music has to stop, though, which is why the celebration will continue – in a safe and virtual way!
And this year, Kingsport is getting in on the act, too, hosting its own event as part of the statewide celebration of the craft that put Tennessee on the map.
Visit Kingsport is proud to announce its very own Virtual Songwriters Week, which will take place Feb. 21-27. Each night that week on Facebook Live (@VisitKingsport), singer/songwriters who have ties to Kingsport will be showcased. Local artists, many of whom still live in the Model City, will be able to share their original music and the story behind the song’s origin while also giving viewers a chance to get to know them better and learn about the role that Kingsport has played in their lives.
Kingsport Songwriters Week kicks off Sunday, Feb. 21, with the six winners from the 2020 statewide competition performing virtually from the Bluebird Café. Visit Kingsport will be sharing the Facebook livestream from the Bluebird at 7 p.m. est, which will feature Kingsport’s very own Beth Snapp as part of the lineup.
The rest of the lineup for the 8 p.m. Facebook Live performances include:
- Monday, Feb. 22: Benny Wilson/Jeff Lane/Justin Mychals/Quentin Horton
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: Beth Snapp and Friends
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: Donnie & The Dry Heavers
- Thursday, Feb. 25: Brinley Addington
- Friday, Feb. 26: Bobby Starnes/Tim Stafford
- Saturday, Feb. 27: Austin Moody
Be sure to tune in and join us on Facebook Live as we celebrate some of Kingsport’s top music makers!
For more information, contact Chelsea Ketron at cketron@visitkingsport.com or at 423-392-8836.