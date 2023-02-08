The Surgoinsville Museum downtown has been working tirelessly to create extra room for a World War II exhibit.
The addition will consist of an expansion of approximately 350 sqft with new floors, lighting, and a door.
“It’ll be a good addition to the museum,” said museum board member Johnny Greer. “We had some material already, such as sheet rock and carpet tiles, but we needed some more that we had to buy. We are so lucky to have volunteers that helped us with the stuff, bringing the total cost to less than $1000.”
The exhibit will consist of five panels telling a story of how a small farming community was affected by the nation entering a conflict that engulfed nearly every continent on this planet. As many men were rushed off to military service, leaving behind families that pulled together to aid with the crisis on the home front, the museum is hoping to paint a detailed picture of what the early 1940s were like in Northeast Tennessee.
Museum board member Teresa Greer noted, “We have a group from the museum working on a special project to commemorate our area in World War II.”
Working the Special Project
In detailing how this project came to Teresa Greer noted, “We reviewed lots of stories and photographs from the Review.” In addition to archives from that time, the Surgoinsville Museum’s team of volunteers reached out to families and extracted data tirelessly.
Some of the work involved interviewing veterans of the war on both fronts and their families, or getting the memories from those who were just children at the time and what it meant to have their mothers and fathers overseas during such a scary era.
Those conversations were then transcribed with images scanned into computers to create the story of Hawkins County in the conflict.
All of this was done to get insights into what the mindsets, emotions, and lifestyles were like when America battled in the Pacific and Europe.
“Everyone has worked so hard to help us out,” Teresa greer said.
Johnny Greer added, “We have some really good stories that are true from that time.”
He further explained that the project is not entirely over and that more memories are always appreciated.
“Anyone else- family or participants- is welcome to reach out to us and give their own stories to be honored,” he said
Honoring Veterans and Further Expansions
The Greers and everyone else involved in the project is confident that their exhibit will honor this time period in a respectful way and show younger generations the sacrifices their ancestors made to keep the American way of life strong and healthy.
Amidst hardships, like losing a dear friend and helper, Ural Ward (whose collection of Native American artifacts is on display at the museum) or struggling to find ways of keeping Hawkins interested in its heritage, the Surgoinsville Museum has made strives to keep going.
The new WWII exhibit will be located to the immediate left of the museum’s main entrance as you walk in.
It will contain written testimonies and photos of Hawkins County residents from the war. A special panel will tell of the efforts of women during the war, with the ladies detailing their factory jobs and home lives next to posters with Rosie the Riveter and other paraphernalia. They will also have posters, newspaper articles, uniforms, and objects that are intentionally kept secret so as not to spoil the surprise.
The museum will have a booth at the Surgoinsville Middle School career day on March 14th for all those interested in vocations involved with history.
They will also host a Spring Silent Auction in May to raise more money for further projects.
Such projects include working with Chad Laster of Cherokee High School for a computer station with all of the yearbooks for anyone who wants to look up family or friends. They are also seeking approval from Tennessee Tourism to have brochures in the welcome centers on I-26 and I-81.
The Surgoinsville Museum is aiming for its World War II in Hawkins County display to open by the end of February or in early March.
The museum is located at 120 Old Stage Road in the basement of the Surgoinsville Public Library. Operating hours are Thursday 10-2 and Saturday-Sunday 2-5.
If anyone is interested in sharing WWII stories from Hawkins County or contributing WWII artifacts, please call (423) 335-5718.
“We would love to have new volunteers or anyone wanting to share,” Teresa welcomes, “This exhibit and museum is not just about Surgoinsville. This is about all of Hawkins County.”