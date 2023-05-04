The Rogersville City School auditorium will host performances of Aladdin Jr. on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.
We are so excited to begin a music theater program at Rogersville City School. It is a huge undertaking with many obstacles to overcome for a school to start a program like this.
This past summer and fall, Josh and Robin Fritts, and the Surgoinsville Middle School music theater department, graciously allowed myself and several of our students to take part in their summer music camp production of Lion King and their fall production of Annie.
This allowed me to learn from them how to go about starting a music theater program, the audition process, rehearsal schedules, costuming students, and everything else a theater program entails. It also gave our students a chance to be a part of their cast and learn from the wonderful program they have built.
When Jennifer Ewing, my co-director, and I brought the desire to start this program to our director of schools, Edwin Jarnagin, our school board members, administration, and staff, everyone has been completely supportive and helpful in making it possible.
At Rogersville City School, we know the importance of offering our students positive extracurricular activities to be involved in. This gives our students talents a chance to shine not only in the classroom, but outside of the classroom as well.
Our director and school board members have been very generous to supply funding to get this program started, and our ABC parent organization has helped to purchase the things we still needed including curtains for our stage, and they helped us to get a spotlight since our school didn’t have one.
Our community has also chipped in with things we still needed. Some of our local churches, including Big Hill, East Rogersville, Shepherds Chapel, and Spruce Pine Grove have allowed us to borrow costumes, props, and even microphones when they learned that some of ours are still on back order.
Dean Newman with Genesis Stitches has helped to design and custom make beautiful costumes for us. She has donated countless hours and many of her own resources from her business to make sure that every child has a nice costume that they can feel proud wearing. The sultan costume that Adelaide Copeland designed and sewed for her grandson, Jude Johnson, is stunning.
Our art club, under the guidance of Missy Cole, our art teacher, has helped to design and create our back drops and props. Our cast of 35 students have been practicing up to four times a week since January to bring a great show to our community.
The following weekend after our show, our cast will get to go to Surgoinsville Middle School on a field trip to watch their production of Wizard of Oz. We hope the community will buy tickets and go to watch their show as well.
Aladdin Jr. is directed by Beth Jarnigan and Jennifer Ewing and assistant directors Sophia Holcomb and Morgan Hunter.
Tickets for Aladdin Jr. at Rogersville City School can be purchased at the door or in advance online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70872