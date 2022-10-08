Country chanteuse Sunny Sweeney and rootsy trio FERD are slated to perform on WBCM Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time live variety show at 7 p.m. Oct 13, in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
"We're very excited to host Sunny Sweeney and FERD on the show this October," said show host and Radio Bristol Program Director Kris Truelsen. "Each act offers a fresh, authentic approach to their unique styles of country music that fans really connect with - especially live. We urge everyone to be part of the studio audience for these amazing acts."
Texas native Sunny Sweeney is a "genre-bending, songwriting spitfire who has spent equal time in the rich musical traditions of Texas and Tennessee." Championed for her prolific songwriting, Sweeney's fifth album "Married Alone" was produced by fellow Texan Paul Cauthen and Beau Bedford of The Texas Gentlemen. The record also features a guest appearance by Vince Gill on the title track. Saving Country Music raves, "It's her approach and songs that make this album the standout that it is. It's her honesty, and the way the sentiments marry perfectly with the music that make 'Married Alone' a pretty excellent example of everything country music is supposed to be."
FERD is "Mississippi Delta roots with a spirited blend of folk, bluegrass, and blues traditions." Comprised of former Hackensaw Boys front man and fiddler Ferd Moyse, banjoist Matt Morelock and double-bassist Chris Stevens, the high-energy trio has headlined at a number of major events including the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival, Old Tone Festival, and Blackpot.
In addition to performing upbeat, musical segues and peppy sponsorship jingles during the program, Farm and Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles is known for combining a stringband format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities.
Farm and Fun Time is a reimagining of the classic WCYB Radio program of the same name from the 1940s and 1950s. Like its predecessor, Farm and Fun Time captivates audiences with exciting musical guests, homespun humor, and some insight into the culture of the Appalachian region; it's appointment programming the whole family will enjoy.
Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina. Tickets to the show are $35 and may be purchased by visiting the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.
Farm and Fun Time may also be accessed in its entirety live through WBCM Radio Bristol's Facebook page, on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org or via the station's free mobile app.