(Clockwise L to R) Sunny Sweeney, FERD, and Bill and the Belles.

 Courtesy of BCMM

Country chanteuse Sunny Sweeney and rootsy trio FERD are slated to perform on WBCM Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time live variety show at 7 p.m. Oct 13, in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

