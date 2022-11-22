This program is part of the town of Jonesborough’s “Whoville” holiday celebration which takes place from 11 am to 3:00 pm. This program will feature a reading of the “Grinch” in our restored parlor room as well as a display of holiday items from our archival collection.
Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum readings of the holiday classic, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Nov. 26.
This program is part of the town of Jonesborough’s “Whoville” holiday celebration which takes place from 11 am to 3:00 pm. This program will feature a reading of the “Grinch” in our restored parlor room as well as a display of holiday items from our archival collection.
We will also talk about the history of Victorian holiday celebration customs and the practice of storytelling during the holidays. Each program will be approximately 30-40 minutes.
This year there will be readings at 12:00, 1:15, 2:00, and 2:45. Due to spacing issues, we will be limiting the attendance of each program to the first 20 people. Attendees can pick up their tickets at the Chester Inn Museum on the 26th.
Tickets for the first two programs will be available starting at 11:00 am, and tickets will be available for the other programs starting at 1:15 pm. You can keep up with the event by following the Chester Inn Museum on Facebook! For questions, please call us at (423) 753-4580, email us at chesterinn@heritageall.org, or message us at the Chester Inn Museum on Facebook.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn Museum or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580.