Chester Inn Grinch

This program is part of the town of Jonesborough’s “Whoville” holiday celebration which takes place from 11 am to 3:00 pm. This program will feature a reading of the “Grinch” in our restored parlor room as well as a display of holiday items from our archival collection.

 contributed

Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum readings of the holiday classic, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Nov. 26. 

Trending Recipe Videos