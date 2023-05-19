Jeff Orr has a long history of singing his own country, bluegrass and gospel songs. Once touring with Paul Williams and the Victory Trios, Orr was on the road for four years.
He has written songs for them as well as Grammy nominated Trey Hensley. Orr’s own records have been published by Tom T. Hall, country artist under Blue Circle Country Records with two albums.
But in 2010, Orr wrote the hit song, Jesus and Bocephus and sent it to Hank Williams Jr who passed the song along to Kid Rock. Kid Rock later recorded Orr’s song in 2014.
Orr met Kid Rock at Charlotte, N.C. backstage at a concert. Recently Orr was spotted by the Review having lunch at Hale Springs Inn. He resides in Rogersville, mingling with people who have no idea about his famous past.
‘My way of healing’
Orr lost his mother at a young age and soon found a passion for writing songs.
“It was my way of healing; to get it out,” Orr told the Review.
At 18 years old, Orr got his first recording contract with Chory Records in Nashville.
He had six best selling records on Billboard with his number one song “You’re The Reason” pushing to the top. He began to sell his songs to other recording artists and estimates around 40 songs sold.
But the most well known artist who recorded one of Orrs’ songs was Kid Rock. Orr continued singing and songwriting but eventually he felt disillusioned with the industry.
Orr lived in Rogersville in 1977 and found his way back in 2016, calling Rogersville his forever home.
Meeting Kid Rock
“I met Kid Rock after he recorded my song, Jesus and Bocephus, backstage in the green room at Charlotte, NC before his concert,”Orr said. “Kid Rock is actually Robert James Ritchie and he is a nice fellow. We still communicate by email. I send him new songs to evaluate. I’m hoping there will be more of my songs recorded by him of course.”
Orr added, “People would be surprised to know what a regular guy he really is. He had on tube socks and flip flops. He talked about his fiance, Audry, and I believe they are still together. He also talked about Tom T and Hank Jr. And just before it was time for him to go onstage, he turned to me and said, ‘I have to go turn into Kid Rock now’, and a short time later he was the Kid Rock we all know performing.”
The guy with one eye
During his career, Orr had his life changed forever when he stepped into a physical fight between a man and woman in order to defend her from being physically beaten.
Unfortunately, Orr lost an eye in the fight and wears a patch to cover it today. When asked if most people in Rogersville know about his famous past, he said no and joked he is just known as the guy with one eye.
After returning to Rogersville, Orr’s aunt began developing dementia. Orr became her caretaker and put his music career on hold for more than two decades.
She was his mother’s sister and he didn’t want her to go to a nursing home. He cared for her until her death and said her last 10 years were rough but he was glad to do it. She passed away last February and Orr said he is just now getting on with his life.
Currently Orr likes to volunteer at local veterans centers. Though he is not a veteran himself, he said veterans have fallen for his freedom and they remain in his heart. And naturally he has written a few songs about freedom with one on his own album called “Freedom Don’t Come Free”.
He plans to continue his songwriting and hopes perhaps Kid Rock will purchase another song from him in the near future.