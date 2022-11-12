The event will include a small pop-up exhibit of Stryk’s past and present work, and readings from her recently published book The Middle of Somewhere: An Artist Explores the Nature of Virginia (Trinity Press, 2022).
A meet-and-greet with the author and book signing will follow the program, and local independent bookstore Atlas Books will be on hand with copies of the book for purchase. This pop-up exhibit is a one-night-only event.
In the introduction to The Middle of Somewhere, Stryk says: “There’s no such thing as the middle of nowhere. Every place is the middle of somewhere for some living being.”
Her art reflects keen observations regarding the presence—and the power–of nature. A beautiful and effective mixture of visual and written art, The Middle of Somewhere centers on Stryk’s creative process, which eventually produced her critically acclaimed art exhibit Notes on the State of Virginia, followed by The Middle of Somewhere.
The Virginia Museum of Art, recognizing the value of this exhibit, recently purchased it in its entirety for its permanent collections.
Stryk’s approachability and her infectious enthusiasm make her programs a delight for people of all ages. It will be a special treat for those who enjoy art focused on nature and the outdoors.
For those who wish to sample Stryk’s book ahead of time, Create Appalachia has donated copies of The Middle of Somewhere to the Kingsport Public Library and the Johnson City Public Library. There are also copies on reserve at the Create Appalachia’s Kingsport Center for Art & Technology, 225 W. Center Street, in the old Kingsport City Hall Building; and in the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts at the Renaissance Center.
Create Appalachia strives to make the Appalachian Highlands a better place to live and work by supporting innovation and entrepreneurship that combines art, creativity, and technology.