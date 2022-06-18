In downtown Bulls Gap, there’s a museum that honors one of the small town’s most famous sons, comedian and artist Archie Campbell.
Campbell was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a founding cast member of the “Hee Haw” television show as well as one of the show’s main writers. He was also an accomplished artist, specializing is landscape paintings.
Archie Campbell was born in 1914 just across the Greene County line from Bulls Gap. He attended Bulls Gap High School. He left Bulls Gap and ventured into radio at WNOX in Knoxville, performing on the popular “Midday Merry-Go-Round” show. The show also included Roy Acuff, Chet Atkins, Homer and Jethro, Bill Monroe, the Carter Family and Flatt and Scruggs.
In his comedy routine he created a character call “Grandpappy.” Campbell married in 1943 and the couple had two sons. He served in the war effort in World War II. After the war he had several radio shows before joining the Grand Ole Opry in 1959. In 1969 he helped develop “Hee Haw.”
On the show he often mentioned his hometown of Bulls Gap. He recorded for RCA records and is remembered for his “spoonerisms” such as “Rindercella” and “Beeping Sleauty”. He was also an avid golfer and a well-known artist. He passed away in 1987.
Today a museum honoring Archie Campbell is located on South Main Street in Bulls Gap. It shares a building with the town’s City Hall. Mike Solomon is the Bulls Gap City Administrator and is a resource for all-things Bulls Gap.
Mike says that most people know about Archie’s comedy but not his artwork; “People don’t know how good an artist he was.” Most people know Archie from Hee Haw, but the museum has artifacts from his early career, too. Mike says the “Archie went to WNOX and was a success from there on, with his spoonerisms, his “Grandpappy” character and being on the Grand Ole Opry.”
Among the exhibits are some of Archie’s Hee Haw costumes, records, posters, photos and other memorabilia. Several prints of Archie’s paintings are displayed throughout the museum, Mike says “entertainment fed Archie’s family, but painting was his passion.”
Next door to the Museum is the “Archie Campbell Homeplace.” The Campbells moved into this house around 1923, when Archie was a child. The house was originally located near today’s Highway 11E and was relocated to downtown bulls Gap in 1988.
The museum also has displays of the history of Bulls Gap, including railroad history and Civil War history. There is a display of World War II history, including a copy of a letter from General Eisenhower to Mrs. J.A. Grigsby, Jr. of Bulls Gap dated May 30, 1944.
Mike pointed out that this letter to a Bulls Gap resident was written during the time Eisenhower was planning the D-Day invasion. Mike says that in its railroad heyday, Bulls Gap had five doctors. The museum has a display of artifacts from Dr. E. M. Myers’ office from that period.
The Archie Campbell Museum is a true Hawkins County gem. Mike says that the museum has had visitors from all over the United States as well as Poland, Russia, Japan and Ireland. The Museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday- Friday.
