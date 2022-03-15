Mae Carol Jemison came a long way from Alabama.
Jemison, the youngest of the three children of a schoolteacher mother and a maintenance supervisor father, grew up watching the Apollo landings on TV, but she was upset that there were no women astronauts.
She would change that. She graduated from Morgan Park High School in Chicago and attended Stanford University, where she was president of the Black Student Union and choreographed a performing arts production about the African American experience. She graduated in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a bachelor’s degree in African and African-American studies. Jemison then attended Cornell Medical School, earning her doctorate in medicine in 1981.
Fluent in Russian, Japanese and Swahili, Jemison joined the Peace Corps and served as a medical officer in Africa. When she returned, she opened her own practice and started applying to be an astronaut.
She succeeded in 1987, when she became part of NASA Astronaut Group 12, the first bunch of new astronauts selected after the Challenger explosion.
Jemison trained at Kennedy Space Center and at the Shuttle Avionics Integration Laboratory, receiving her first mission Sept. 28, 1989. She lifted off as part of the crew of the Endeavor on Sept. 12, 1992, becoming the first Black woman in space. Jemison and her crew traveled 127 orbits of Earth, returning to Kennedy Space Center Sept. 20.
She left NASA in 1993, starting The Jemison Group, a consulting company, and also taught at Dartmouth College and directed the Jemison Institute for Advancing Technology in Developing Countries. Hearing she was a fan of “Star Trek” — Lieutenant Uhura also inspired young Jemison to go to space — actor LeVar Burton asked her to appear on the series. She became the first real astronaut on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” as Lieutenant Palmer.
Jemison also created an international space camp and The Dorothy Jemison Foundation for Excellence. She wrote her book in 2001, “Find Where the Wind Goes,” and is leading the 100-Year Starship Project through the United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. She also serves on several boards, including Morehouse College, the Greater Houston Partnership Disaster Planning and Recovery Task Force and as a member of the National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine.