Writing an obituary is no easy task, but it is one that lovingly memorializes a life and is often saved for generations.
Obituaries have traditionally been published in newspapers as a way of informing the community that a person has died and announcing when and where funeral services will be. Today they are also often published on funeral home websites and special memorial pages.
Whether you are writing an obituary for a family member, a beloved friend or even pre-writing your own, there are certain tasks you can do to make the job easier and formats to follow.
Start by talking to people who are close to the person. Ask what most stands out about the deceased. Do they have favorite memories? What do they most remember about the person? You’ll find that for many people, sharing such memories helps them grieve. Listen for themes or words that get used a lot so you can understand the person’s personality and get a feel for the tone that the obituary should take. Many are formal, but some can even be light-hearted or poetic.
Gather important details such as date and city/state of birth and death, full name (including family name if a married person changed their name), occupation and list of survivors and those who proceeded the person in death. Discuss with the family how many survivors will be listed. Some prefer to just name immediate family members and then say “beloved cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.”
Read other obits in the publication where the obituary will appear to see if there is a required format. Find out the obituary’s cost as your budget may dictate how long the obituary can be. You may end up writing a longer obit that can be published in a funeral bulletin or at the funeral home website and then edit it to a more concise version to publish in publications that charge.
Most obits will start by listing the person’s name and say that they died at a specific age in a specific place. For example, “Shariesse Jones Garland, 84, died in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Feb. 1, 2023 after a short illness.”
Follow the opening sentence with a description of the person. Refer to your interviews and try to capture the most striking or memorable elements of a person in a positive manner. If you have the space, follow it up with a few examples that illustrate those elements. Depending on what matters to the person and the family, list important relationships and major accomplishments. Those could include hobbies, community work or career-focused achievements. Include information about the person’s personality — what was it that made others love the deceased? What was the person passionate about?
Close the obituary by providing time, date and location information about a funeral or memorial service. This might also include visitation hours. Then state where flowers can be sent or list a charity to which donations can be made.
Ask a few other people to read it and provide feedback. Set it aside for at least a few hours and then edit it a few times. It’s the sort of writing you want to put careful effort into so that you and other loved ones can have something to keep and remember the deceased by.