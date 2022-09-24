Suzanne Barrett Justis, whose painting is shown here, is an International Master Wildlife Artist. She will hold a three-day Wildlife Painting Workshop on Oct. 7-9 at the Carousel Carvers Studio (350 Clinchfield Street) in downtown Kingsport.
If you feel like stretching your wings with your painting skills, then an upcoming three-day workshop in downtown Kingsport might just be your chance to soar.
Suzanne Barrett Justis, an International Master Wildlife Artist, will hold a three-day Wildlife Painting Workshop on Oct. 7-9 at the Carousel Carvers Studio (350 Clinchfield Street) in downtown Kingsport.
The cost of the Birds & Botanicals workshop is $390 per person and the classes are limited to the first 15 people who sign up. For more information call 423-967-4040 or contact Justis at smbjustis@aol.com. You can also mail your registration check to Suzanne Barrett Justis, 110 E. Market St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Participants will complete two wildlife paintings of different bird species in the class, each with a corresponding botanical. Justis will demonstrate the painting process as participants paint along.
On Friday evening, Justis will host a “mixer” at her downtown art studio where participants will get to mingle, see the art studio and gallery, and relax. Light snacks and wine will be available.
In the workshop, participants will learn how to manipulate negative space to create form, basic composition elements, how to create depth and mix oil colors, use complimentary colors to create pop and proper brush technique to create realistic feathers, petals, and so much more.
Two lucky participants will get to go home with one of Justis’ original works.
