Suzanne Barrett Justis, whose painting is shown here, is an International Master Wildlife Artist. She will hold a three-day Wildlife Painting Workshop on Oct. 7-9 at the Carousel Carvers Studio (350 Clinchfield Street) in downtown Kingsport.

 contributed

If you feel like stretching your wings with your painting skills, then an upcoming three-day workshop in downtown Kingsport might just be your chance to soar.

