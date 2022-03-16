The woman we now know as Rosie the Riveter — a dark-haired beauty that symbolizes how women roared into the workforce in the 1940s — didn’t have a name when she was first published.
Rosie was created by the American artist J. Howard Miller in 1942. The poster was called “We Can Do It!” and is believed to be a part of the Westinghouse Electric Corp.’s wartime production campaign to recruit workers. The poster showed a woman in a red bandanna with her bent arm flexed, rolling up her shirtsleeve.
It’s believed that Miller based his picture on a United Press International photograph of a young female war worker, later possibly identified as Naomi Parker at Alameda Naval Air Station in California.
“She’s Making History, Working for Victory”
Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb released “Rosie the Riveter” in 1943. The lyrics, in part, go:
“All day long,
Whether rain or shine,
She’s a part of the assembly line.
She’s making history,
Working for victory,
Rosie the Riveter.
Keeps a sharp lookout for sabotage,
Sitting up there on the fuselage.
That little girl will do more than a male will do.”
And Then Came Norman Rockwell
On May 29, 1943, Norman Rockwell’s cover of the Saturday Evening Post featured an assembly line worker against an American flag. She’s brawnier than Miller’s riveter, and is holding a lunchbox that has ROSIE on it. The magazine went to about 4 million homes. After his cover, a woman named Rose Hickey — an actual riveter in Tarrytown, New York — shot to fame, as did Rose Monroe, a riveter in Michigan.
Copyright restrictions kept Rockwell’s image from being as widely circulated as Miller’s image, the Library of Congress said, so it became the dominant image of Rosie the Riveter.
Rosie became emblematic of all women war workers during World War II and, since, has become a symbol of American feminism. In the wake of World War II, documentaries, books and even a park in Richmond, California, memorialize Rosie and all the women like her. There’s even a Rosie the Riveter Day, observed on March 21.