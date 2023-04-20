Church Hill Intermediate fifth grader, Lily Wright, has joined a very short list of children to act in a play at the historic Barter Theatre.
Lily, 11, was cast as one of the Weird Sisters in the theater’s current run of Macbeth, running from April 8 until May 2.
A reserved child, who her mother Brianne Wright said sometimes won’t even talk to people she knows, Lily comes to life on stage and is taking her dreams to the next level to perform a Shakespeare classic alongside seasoned actors.
“It is not common to have youth actors in (Barter’s) productions,” Brianne Wright said. “So, it’s a pretty big deal for her.”
“It’s an amazing experience to be working at a professional theater,” Lily said about acting at the Barter, “Everyone is great to work with and I’ve learned a lot about acting and theater.”
‘She is so talented’
Lily’s love of acting started at the age of 7, when her parents took her to see Pinkalicious at the Kingsport Theater Guild (KTG). Lily wanted to do what the actors on stage were doing and asked her parents if she could get into performing.
After parents, Mitch and Brianne researched upcoming plays that would be age-appropriate for their daughter, Lily was cast as a butterfly in a Lamplight production of The Secret Garden for her first ever role. A love of acting was born as Lily discovered that acting allowed her to be someone entirely different from herself.
“There’s a lot I love about acting,” Lily said. “I can go up on stage in front of people and be a whole different person. My personality is completely different from my characters.”
Brianne noted that though her daughter is shy and reserved off the stage, playing someone else breaks Lily out of her shell.
“I suppose playing a character takes her vulnerability away,” Brianne said. “Whatever the case, she is so talented and is fantastic to watch perform.”
Accolades and Barter
Since her first role, Lily has played lead and supporting roles in productions, such as Rainbow Fish, Shenanigans, and Just Dream.
In 2022, Lily played the younger version of the protagonist, Prudence, in the Christmas play, Scrinch the Musical.
She also played lead character, Lucy, in C. S. Lewis’ classic, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.
She has been nominated for Best Female Child Supporting Actress, Best Performing Female Dance Performance, and won last year’s Lamplight Theatre’s Korban Award for Best Female Leading Child Actress after her run in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.
For her audition for Macbeth, Lily composed a monologue to act out and then was given parts of the script to perform in her own style.
“It still fascinates me that she can get up on stage in front of hundreds of people and just come out of her shell,” Brianne said.
‘Just go for it and be yourself’
Though Barter Theatre does not often employ minor actors for their plays, the staff loved Lily’s ability to perform and cast her as Weird Sister #3. Though not a leading role, the Weird Sisters play a pivotal part in the production as they prophesize Macbeth’s fate and act as a character foil for the hero.
The play began on April 8 and will run until May 2 for anyone wanting to support a Hawkins County youth going for her goals.
Lily plans to continue acting in theater as she grows. She and her mother also stated that Lily further wants to explore other avenues within the business, her mother even said film acting might be a possibility.
For any child who wants to try acting themselves, Lily said to just go for it after researching upcoming plays at school or in town.