Rogersville City School hosted a Veterans Program Thursday, inviting local veterans to enjoy live music and reading from the three winning Veterans Day essays.
Band director Andy Hipshire performed the National Anthem on trumpet.
Essay winners Kaitlynn Cooley, Dillon Albright, and Olivia Hutchson read their essays to the crowd.
The keynote speaker was Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer Col. Mike Manning who said it is important to remind people what Veterans Day is, and what it means.
Music teacher Beth Jarnigan and Kenner Jarnigan performed “America Will Always Stand”.
The school band performed “As the Eagle Flies”, and the Music Club performed “America the Beautiful” and “Soldier, This Song I Sing For You”.
There were student-created presentation boards about veterans in their families.
Goody bags were given to veterans. Music teacher Beth Jarnigan organized the program. all photos by Kari Fields and Jennifer Ewing.
