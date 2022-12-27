Those long winter nights mean that sometimes you need a coffee kick to get you through. Here are some warm and cozy java brews to make sugarplums dance through your head.
Nightcap
Makes one drink. Recipe is from Liquor.com
Ingredients
2 ounces rum
2 ounces cold-brew coffee
1/2 ounce maple syrup
Zest of 1 orange
1 dash Angostura bitters
San Pellegrino tonic water
Orange peel, for garnish
Directions
1. Add the rum, cold brew, maple syrup, orange zest and bitters to a shaker with ice and shake until well chilled.
2. Strain into a highball glass over large ice cubs.
3. Top with tonic and stir gently.
4. Garnish with an orange peel.
Cafe Royal
Makes one drink. Recipe is from The Spruce Eats.
Ingredients
1/2 ounce coffee liqueur or up to a full shot, to taste
6 ounces hot black coffee
Whipped cream, for garnish
Cocoa powder, for garnish
Directions
1. Heat a mug and pour in coffee liqueur. Fill to within an inch of the top with coffee.
2. Top with fresh whipped cream and dust with cocoa powder.
Coffee Old Fashioned
Makes one drink. Recipe is from Real Simple.
Ingredients
1 sugar cube
4 dashes orange Angostura bitters
1 1/2 ounces bourbon
1/2 ounce dark rum
1/2 ounce Turkish coffee, chilled
Orange twist, for garnish
Directions
1. Combine the sugar cube, water and bitters in a cocktail glass and stir vigorously until the sugar has dissolved.
2. Fill a shaker with ice cubes, then add bourbon, rum, coffee and simple syrup from step 1.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Pour over a single large ice cube in a rocks glass. Add orange twist for garnish.
Sweet Kahlua Coffee
Makes eight servings. Recipe is from Taste of Home.
Ingredients
2 quarts hot water
1/2 cup Kahlua
1/2 cup creme de cacao
3 tablespoons Instant coffee granules
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons grated semisweet chocolate
Directions
1. In a 4-quart slow cooker, mix water, Kahlua, creme de cacao and coffee granules. Cook, covered, on low for 3-4 hours or until heated through.
2. In a large bowl, whip cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and vanilla and beat until soft peaks form. Serve coffee with whipped cream and grated chocolate sprinkled on top.
