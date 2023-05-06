Rocky Fork fireflies

The synchronous fireflies are the only species that can synchronize flash patterns when looking for potential mates. The blue ghost firefly emits a steady blue light for up to a minute or more, giving a floating appearance.

 contributed

FLAG POND – Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County will open its lottery on Sunday, May 7 for viewing blue ghost and synchronous fireflies at a series of events later this month and in June.

