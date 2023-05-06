The synchronous fireflies are the only species that can synchronize flash patterns when looking for potential mates. The blue ghost firefly emits a steady blue light for up to a minute or more, giving a floating appearance.
FLAG POND – Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County will open its lottery on Sunday, May 7 for viewing blue ghost and synchronous fireflies at a series of events later this month and in June.
The lottery will be open until midnight on Thursday, May 11.
Winning a spot in the program ensures the applicant one vehicle entry for a selected night of viewing at $50. Up to six people are allowed per vehicle. Only 10 applicants per night will be selected.
“This is a spectacular event, and we are excited to welcome park visitors back for these special evenings,” Park Ranger Tim Pharis said. “This is a small state park with limited access, so we have to limit the number of people here for the viewing. Keeping the event intimate is sure to lead to a spectacular viewing night for all participants.”
Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park is 2,076 acres of scenic wilderness in Unicoi County, about 30 minutes from both Johnson City and Asheville, N.C., and 10 miles from Erwin. The park exit is clearly marked on I-26, and the park is located at {span}501 Rocky Fork Road.{/span}
Part of the Rocky Fork watershed. The land was designated a Tennessee State Park in October 2012, but wasn’t officially opened and staffed until May 2015.
Programs for the blue ghost fireflies will be held on May 24-26. Programs for the synchronous fireflies will be held on June 6-8.