Many people eagerly await retirement because they’ll finally have the time to travel and take desired trips. However, when retirement arrives, they sometimes find they have new challenges that make travel difficult.
Age can sometimes be accompanied by new disabilities — mobility impairments, loss of hearing or reduced vision. These challenges don’t have to keep you from taking the trips of your dreams, however. More companies and travel destinations are recognizing the importance of barrier-free and accessible travel.
Find accessible destinations
Take out that list of places you want to visit and research which ones provide the accessibility options. In the United States, National Parks are committed to providing barrier-free access to older people and people with disabilities wherever possible.
Even some of your favorite physical activities have an increasing number of adaptive options such as accessible ski equipment, therapeutic horseback riding, sitting volleyball, modified bicycles (tandem bicycles are recommended for those with hearing or visual impairments), tandem kayaks or wheelchair basketball.
Consult with a travel agent about your desired destinations and whether there are barrier-free accommodations. Wheelchairtravel.org has a guide to accessible destinations around the world.
Identify accessibility aids
Once you have selected a destination, find out what accessibility tools are available in those locations. Some cities will have accessible taxis. Some opera houses and theaters will provide special hearing aids or closed captioning. Other items to research include footpaths and sidewalks ramps and public transportation.
When you reserve a hotel room, ask what accessibility options they have. Most will have at least some rooms designed for wheelchairs with larger doors, roll-in showers, adjustable beds and safety features. They might have rooms for people with hearing issues that have visual alarms or light signals if the phone rings or someone knocks on the door. They make sure that plugs are at waist-height for those who can’t reach the ones on the floor.
Increasingly, hotels and resorts are making use of technology to design smart rooms that are more accessible. They might install voice technology that lets guests control light switches and other electronic room features by voice. Others have mobile room keys or tablets that let a person control all elements of the room from the blinds to lights to music to the television.
Are you traveling with an unrelated caregiver? If so, does the hotel have accessible suites or adjoining rooms?
If you have medications that need refrigerating, does the room have a refrigerator?
If you are going to fly, request wheelchair assistance if you need it and then notify the gate agent when you arrive.
Talk to your doctor
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that senior travelers talk to their doctor before traveling. It’s important to find out whether your destination requires you to have certain vaccines or whether there are specific health risks in those areas. Let your doctor know where you are going, how long you are staying and what activities you plan to engage in.
They also recommend packing and taking enough of all the medication you will need during a trip so you don’t fall prey to counterfeit medicine.