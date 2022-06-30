Approximately 800 children from Hawkins County and other nearby communities will enjoy a summer camp experience this year at no cost to their parents thanks to the generous benefactors of Hope Community Church’s Camp Hope.
Located in the New Canton community near Church Hill, 2022 marks Camp Hope’s 11th season of combining Christian values and lessons with good old fashioned summer camp fun.
Camp Hope is hosting seven camps this summer for about 110 youths per camp, and the facility is also loaned out to a couple of area churches that hold their own camps this summer.
This year Camp Hope is holding two elementary school overnight camps, two middle school overnight camps, and two high school overnight camps. There’s also one elementary school age day camp for about 125 children where children go home in the evening rather the spend the night at camp.
Camps begin on Wednesday evening, and provide full days of fun on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Campers head back home after attending church at camp on Sunday morning.
”A pretty full day”
Kraig Otto, who has served as camp director since 2014, said youngsters stay pretty busy on those three full days that they send in camp.
“They do horseback riding, archery, and we offer a lot of pottery and arts and crafts activities,” Otto said. “Then we do a lot of team building activities. There’s a game called ‘GAGA’ which is a dodgeball game for your feet that the kids love. another popular team game is ‘Human Foosball’. We’ve got trampolines and a big water slide, just all kinds of things for them to do. At night we don’t usually have trouble getting them to sleep because they’ve had a pretty full day.”
The two busiest days are Thursday and Friday. On Thursday the middle and high school age campers take a two hour floating excursion down the Holston River on inner tubes. They launch as a private residence in Church, float to a popular swimming hole location in the river for a swim, and then continue on to Laurel Run Park where the camp bus is waiting for them at the park’s boat ramp.
Saturday is zip-line day where they fly above camp for about a quarter mile. They also spend much of Saturday playing on a 30-foot climbing wall which doubles as a “Leap of Faith” bungee jump, and a huge swing.
”Show them the love of Jesus for a week”
Camp Hope is all abut having fun, but the underlying theme throughout Camp is to bring children closer to Christ.
“Our mission statement is to grow so many children into Christ’s likeness that our culture is dramatically impacted for the glory of God,” Otto said. “All the activities are just a tool that we use to obviously make sure kids have a fun time. But the ultimate goal is to get them pointed in the direction of knowing who Jesus Christ is.”
Otto added, “We do worship every night and teachings every morning, and really that’s the most important thing we do at camp. Our counselors do devotions with the kids, and we give every kid a Bible. We also give them a water bottle and a T-shirt, but the most important thing we give them is to hopefully show them the love of Jesus for a week.”
If you’re interested in getting you child signed up for 2023 camp, Camp Hope signups dates are traditionally held around the beginning of April. Although the primary goal is to serve Hawkins County, Camp Hope doesn’t turn away any child and children form surrounding counties are invited to sign up as well.
Anyone interest in learning more about Camp Hope can contact Otto via the camp website at camphopetn.gov.
Camp signup are on a first come, first served basis, and you can follow the Camp Hope Facebook page for updates on when 2023 camp signup begin.