Darkhorse Entertainment, LLC, invites you to participate in the 7th Tennessee Medieval Faire in Harriman.
The festival is seeking costumed street characters and period-related vendors to recreate the early Middle Ages (circa 500) in a theatrical way. The theme is “Live the Age of Chivalry,” performed by interactive characters from the legend of King Arthur.
For those interested in participating as street characters, video auditions will be held by scheduled appointment from July 16-22. Auditioners are asked fill out the audition form, email a recent selfie, and schedule a time to audition.
Those auditioning should be prepared to sing, speak in a British and/or Scottish accent, and read a script. Having theatrical experience and an outgoing and friendly disposition are helpful. Agile adults are preferred, but mature and talented minors will also be considered. Audition information can be found at https://tmfaire.com/auditions/.
The Faire is also seeking vendors to help bring the medieval village to life. Vendors must make and sell their own wares.
All work will be juried to ensure quality and fit. Medieval crafts may include leather, glass, wood, ceramics, cloth, metal, henna, face-painting, and hair-braiding. Medieval foods may include turkey legs, gyros, kabobs, loaded baked potatoes, Scotch eggs, bread bowl soup, pastries, fresh fruit, and glazed nuts. Please visit https://tmfaire.com/vendors/ to fill out the online application and download the vending guidelines.
The application deadline is August 13 (or until filled) and there is no fee to apply. The vending fee of $40 per day for crafts and $80 per day for food (if paid by check) for a 12’ selling frontage would be due after approval by August 27.
The Tennessee Medieval Faire is an outdoor themed entertainment-oriented interactive family-friendly festival. Dates are October 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 2022. Hours are 11am-6pm ET. The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN.
For more information, please visit www.TMFaire.com, follow the Tennessee Medieval Faire on Facebook, or call 865-376-0319.