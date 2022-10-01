Enjoy a delicious night on the Walters State Sevier County Campus while helping the Maples Institute of Culinary Arts’ “Bucks for Trucks” campaign to acquire a food truck.
The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.
“This is a great fundraiser with many food truck operators and other food vendors coming on campus to share their specialties,” said Joe Cairns, head of the Institute. “Those attending will also learn about our plans for a food truck to serve as a mobile lab, enabling us to offer dual enrollment courses and add to high school culinary programs.”
Entertainment will be provided by CB and the Boys, featuring Charlie Bob Smith. Smith and his brothers have performed in Pigeon Forge for many years, most recently at the Smith Family Theatre and as headliners in the Smith Morning Variety Show. Smith is a Walters State alumnus.
Food and entertainment are planned from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a special program detailing food truck plans beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Scheduled to serve at the time of this writing are:
• Wells Station BBQ, with Walters State alumnus Marcus Stokely, will feature pork belly burnt ends.
• Elizabeth’s Place, with college alumni Beth Steele and Tom Lester will be serving vegetarian enchiladas.
• Cumberland Jacks/KBS Restaurant Group will be serving varied items from their menu.
• Food City will be serving baby back ribs.
• REO Cheesewagon, with Tina Ray, will be serving gourmet grilled cheese.
• Richy Kreme, with alumnus Dustin Cochran, will be serving donuts and cookies.
• Maples Institute for Culinary Arts students will be serving Indian Fry Bread Tacos. Baking and pastry students will be serving dessert shooters.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 the day of the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://ws.edu/alumni/events/ or call the Walters State College Advancement Office at 423-585-2629.