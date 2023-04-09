The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport are proud to announce the debut of a new, fine arts and crafts festival taking place next month in downtown Kingsport.
The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be a three-day festival held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. A preview party will be held from 5-8 p.m. on April 21 and the festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23.
Festival admission is $5 per person with children under 12 admitted free. Preview party tickets are $40 per person.
Expect to see more than 30 arts and crafts vendors from across the region at the event, along with art demonstrations, a sculpture competition, public art programs, live music and the debut of 10 painted, full-size fiberglass goats.
The preview party will include heavy hors d’ouevres, a drink ticket, early access to vendors, admission for the entire weekend, first look at the goat sculptures and music by the Symphony of the Mountains. Tickets are $40 per person and recommended dress is business casual.
Tickets can be purchased through any of the festival partners. To purchase tickets and preorder a wine glass for the preview party visit http://bit.ly/3SC7aug. Wine glasses can also be purchased at the party for $10 while supplies last.
Other highlights of the festival include – an interactive mural demonstration by DB Excel students, a Plein Air art event by eight participating artists, a Tiny Art Throwdown sculpture competition. Festival T-shirts will also be available for purchase.
The G.O.A.T. Festival is presented by Engage Kingsport in collaboration with the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts. Our partners include Create Appalachia, the Inventor Center, the Kingsport Art Guild and the Downtown Kingsport Association.
The Office of Cultural Arts (OCA), part of the City of Kingsport, connects, coordinates and engages the public with a creative community. They operate the Renaissance Arts Center, the Farmers Market Pavilion, the Kingsport Carousel, the Carousel Fine Craft Show, Kingsport Public Art Program, Engage Kingsport Performing Arts Series and a broad range of support to the area’s arts organizations.