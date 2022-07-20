Pam Sink was born and raised in Los Angeles, but quickly decided that she preferred a country life. Her mother told her that as a small child she attempted to grow carrots in the cracks of the sidewalk each spring.
Although unsuccessful, she never gave up.
Pam’s first paid job was at the age of 12 when she was a youth columnist for the local newspaper. While in High School, she worked as a lifeguard, swimming and springboard diving instructor.
In college, Pam worked as a radio DJ, newspaper copywriter, and advertising paste-up artist. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a BA in History. While her friends were being smart and getting graduate and professional degrees, she travelled in 49 of the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, freelance writing and photographing.
She met her husband, William Plemitscher, when he was a USMC Sergeant stationed at Naval Air Station El Toro. When Bill was discharged from the Marine Corps, they travelled all over the USA on motorcycles. They lived and worked in New Iberia, LA and also North Pole, AK.
They were then married and raised two children while Bill attended California Maritime Academy in Vallejo, CA for four years to become a licensed Merchant Marine Engineer.
In 1989, Pam and her family moved to Corinth, NY, a small rural town in the Adirondacks. The children settled into school, Bill sailed on Oil Tankers, and Pam worked as a waitress, bookkeeper, a licensed Pharmacy Technician, a substitute high school teacher, an education agitator and a school board member while also attending culinary school.
After graduation, she taught cooking classes at the college and adult education programs. During this time, Pam also realized one of her life-long dreams by becoming a Jeopardy contestant.
Their grown kids moved to Seattle 17 years ago and Pam and Bill became NY tax refugees escaping to Tennessee. They knew Rogersville was the right place for them the minute they drove into town.
They hunkered down on 44 acres and have been house-fixing, hunting, fishing and gardening ever since. Bill continues to work overseas on US Navy Ships, and Pam has worked at the Hawkins County Libraries, Sunny Side Yarns, and recruiting for the 2020 Census. They have now lived here longer than any of their past homes.
When the Covid Pandemic hit, Pam began seeing so many distressed and abandoned pieces of furniture on her Census rounds, in shops and out on curbs all over the county. Pam’s furniture art career began with a dresser she bought at Habitat for Humanity in Morristown last fall.
She began watching You Tube videos to learn how to repair, refinish, and paint wood pieces to save them from the landfill. She repaired that dresser, re-stained, and refinished it; then Bill gave her his boyhood chest of drawers to play with. She had to rebuild the entire frame, and then she painted an outer space nebula on the face of it. She was now hooked!!
She started finding other pieces in need of love, and suddenly many of her old skills as a graphic artist in the 70s began to resurface. When she falls into the meditation of renewing life in these pieces, each unique piece begins to talk to her, telling her what it wants to be in a new and reimagined life.
Pam says she thinks every person has a creative muse that yearns to be expressed and nurtured.
She feels fortunate to have been able to travel, to sample many different careers, to follow whatever interests her at the moment, and to indulge her creative impulses in many different ways. Pam has certainly found a place at The Local Artists Gallery, 124 E. Main St., Rogersville.
