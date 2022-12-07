Give the gift of adventure for the outdoors lover in your life. Check out these great gift ideas to get them out there.
Tent Camp Lights: Available in a variety of colors, these tough LED lights perfectly illuminate your tent or campsite. They run on 3 AAA batteries and have three lighting modes, off, full light and flicker. The storage case for the 100 inches of Big Agnes mtn GLO LED lights includes a pyramid-shaped storage case that doubles as a lantern. Get them at REI for $29.95 each.
GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker: Get your outdoor lounge on with this comfortable and lightweight rocking chair. It holds up to 250 pounds and includes a cup holder. Folds for compact storage. It comes in maroon and gray and navy and gray. Around $70, depending on color, at Amazon.
Electric Shoeand Boot Dryer: Never have cold, wet feet again with this PEET M97-FS Original Dryer. Bonus: It gets out odor-causing bacteria as well, all without deteriorating the materials. It also has a 25-year warranty. Get it for $50 at Tractor Supply.
Leatherman FREE P4 Multitool: This top-of-the-line multitool has 21 tools, including scissors, knives, pliers and wire cutters, all on the outside of the tool so you can deploy any of them with one hand. It’s made in Oregon and comes with a 25-year warranty. $150 at Walmart.
Darn Tough Hiker Micro CrewCushion Socks: You won’t get far with bad socks, so get the best there is with these moisture-wicking socks with cushioning for all your outdoor activities. Darn Tough also guarantees its socks for life. Comes in several colors and three sizes, $24.
Jetboil Flash Cooking System: This tiny pocket rocket of a camp stove boils water in just over a minute and half. It features a push igniter, so no matches are required, and the bottom cover serves as both measuring cup and bowl. It’s compatible with other Jetboil accessories, including the coffee press, cooking pot, frying pan and more. Fuel not included, cool factor free. Available in a range of colors for $114.95 at REI.
