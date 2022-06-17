Care NET member Anita Rondeau, shown here, visited Minneapolis in August of 2021. She took all the photos used to make the quilt photomontage, and also wrote notes on the individual photos and a forward to the notebook with all photos.
The Price Public School and Community Center will host an open house on June 24 with two displays co-sponsored by Care NET Community Conservation Committee.
The event is called the “Community Unity Open House” and will feature the George Floyd Square Unity Quilt — a photomontage quilt using photos taken at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
Care NET member Anita Rondeau visited Minneapolis in August of 2021. She took all the photos used to make the quilt photomontage, and also wrote notes on the individual photos and a forward to the notebook with all photos.
Those photos were fashioned into a Unity Quilt by Care NET members and friends.
The second display during the event is called “The Holston: It’s Your River Hawkins County”.
This is an informational and pictorial display highlighting life on the Holston and its’ importance to Hawkins County. This display is currently housed at the Surgoinsville Museum, but is a traveling exhibit.
The Community Unity Open House is Friday, June 24 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Price Public School and Community Center located at 203 W. Spring St.,, across Hasson Street form Swift Park, in Rogersville.
The Community Center’s Swift Museum, which teaches about Rogersville’s former segregated public school and college, will also be open during the event.
There will also be live music and and refreshments. Admission is free, but contributions to the Community Center are welcome and appreciated.