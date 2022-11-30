Ted Olson

Last year, Dr. Ted Olson co-produced the first-ever retrospective on Doc Watson, known to music enthusiasts as “one of the most influential folk artists of all time.”

 CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

Dr. Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University, has worked to make sure the world never forgets legendary musician Doc Watson.

Trending Recipe Videos