School is almost out and Memorial Day is just ahead, so it is almost “officially” summer and the 2023 Rogersville 4th of July Celebration Fireworks show is a little over six weeks away.
“We are excited to present another Rogersville 4th of July Fireworks show” said 4th of July Chairman, Dr. Blaine Jones.
“Our plans are to have another outstanding show. Last year was one of the largest fireworks show that was ever displayed in Rogersville. Some large donations/sponsorships will put us in line to compete for another record breaking show,” said Hawkins County Mayor, Mark DeWitte, Treasurer for the Celebration.
The Rogersville 4th of July Celebration will be celebrated on Tuesday July 4th at the Rogersville City Park.
Jones added, “We will have DJ Ridge Charles up on stage starting at 4pm to play music for anyone passing through or for those who set up picnics in the Park or who may be there in front of the stage. He will play music until 11:30 pm. We will have a bigger sound system available as well this year. At 9:30 pm he will switch over to the radio for the fireworks soundtrack on WRGS AM 1370/FM 94.5 and the Dynamic Effects & Fireworks crew will begin the huge fireworks display.”
Rogersville Parks & Recreation Director, Matthew Elkins, is planning another Kickball Tournament beginning at 10 a.m. that morning for ages 16 and up.
Plans are for a three-on-three basketball tournament as well.
Pre-registration is underway, and you can sign up by calling the Park office at 423-272-2545. Other events may be planned as well.
The City Park swimming pool will be open at 10 am and stay open till 6 pm on the 4th of July.
Admission is free for 3 years old and younger, $2 for 65 years and older, and $4 for everyone else.
The annual Rogersville 4th of July Parade will take place through historic downtown Rogersville beginning at 11 am on the day of the Celebration.
Those interested in participating in the parade should contact Parade Organizer, Melissa Nelson at(423) 921-2410.
The parade will lineup at the East Rogersville Baptist Church parking lot and will proceed west down Main Street. The theme of this year’s parade is “Let Freedom Ring”.
“We hope to have enough funds to pull off another huge show like last year” Jones said, “It just depends on the donations as to how large we can go. So far, donations have been slow to come in. We are hoping things pick up soon so we can plan another huge fireworks show like we are known for”.
Donations may be tax deductible as the Celebration is being organized under the Four Square, Inc. umbrella which is the 501c3 nonprofit organization Jones and DeWitte run here locally. Donations to help fund the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration fireworks and any other activities that may be arranged can be sent to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Anyone interested in being a major sponsor can contact Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 or via email at docjones57@gmail.com .