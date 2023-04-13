The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department needs hard-working teenagers and young adults for its summer youth program.
By applying you would earn a little spending money, gain valuable work experience and most importantly you would be helping children stay active and engaged throughout the long summer months.
From now until May, Kingsport is hiring attendants and leaders for its summer youth program. The jobs will run from late May until late July and average 30 to 40 hours per week.
Summer staff will be placed at various site locations across Kingsport and duties will include organizing games and activities, supervising, directing and leading the participants (ages 6 to 12). Outdoor activities will be included in a majority of the program.
Qualifications — You must be at least 16 years old, have experience working with pre-school or school aged children and/or study in the field of recreation, early elementary education, physical fitness, special needs, art, music, drama and/or experience in a related field preferred.
Kingsport Parks and Recreation is improving quality of life by offering essential services and recreation opportunities for the community of the City of Kingsport. They provide facilities, programs and recreational experiences that are available to residents and visitors. Kingsport Parks and Recreation makes sure community members have places to play, get fit and stay healthy, as well as opportunities to foster new relationships and forge a connection with nature.