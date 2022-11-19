49 Winchester

Hailing from Russell Co., Va., 49 Winchester is taking the national music scene by storm with the critically-acclaimed, New West Records release “Fortune Favors The Bold,” the band’s fourth album.

 contributed

You’re invited to a very special Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Black Friday Holiday Hangout event, complete with a free hot chocolate bar, snacks, and crazy Christmas photos with members of one of Southwest Virginia’s favorite emerging Americana acts, 49 Winchester.

