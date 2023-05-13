Summer days are back and there is no better way to spend the hotter, longer days than at Dollywood’s Splash Country.
East Tennessee’s friendliest water park will open for its 23rd season on Saturday, May 13, with more shade, more food and more opportunities to make a splash all summer long.
During the offseason, Dollywood’s Splash Country was able to increase the amount of available shaded seating and food offerings. Guests also can enjoy additional food trucks in the park, and a brand-new food location, Splash and Dash, serves up freshly-fried mini donuts which can be enjoyed underneath one of the multiple new shade structures surrounding the Mountain Waves wave pool.
“At Dollywood’s Splash Country we know the park experience is more than just our world-class slides and attractions,” said Jordan Leach, Splash Country’s Director of Operations. “Families come here to experience both thrills and chills. To ensure we provided ample comfort and relaxation opportunities for our guests, we added multiple shade structures to our main lounge area, brought in additional food trucks for the 2023 season, and an additional venue.”
Known as “the Smokies’ Most-Trusted Water Park,” Dollywood’s Splash Country always maintains safety as its top priority. In 2022, Splash Country was honored with Ellis and Associates’ Platinum International Safety Award for “achieving the highest quality of lifeguard professionalism and operational standards.” An example of Splash Country’s dedication to water safety is the 13th annual Water Safety Day, set for June 22. Families can learn how to make a splash with confidence with a full day of learning that kicks off with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Children of all ages are invited to participate in gaining life-saving knowledge.
“Water safety is something we obviously take very seriously,” said Lauren Lowery, Operations Manager. “ To be recognized by Ellis and Associates’ at the Platinum level is something that we take immense pride in. All of our lifeguards go through extensive training and licensures to ensure that our guests will be well taken care of at all times.”
Beyond a safe environment full of immersive theming, guests can experience live entertainment during their visits to the water park. This season sees the return of Too Hot Tuesdays (every Tuesday from 5/30 – 6/27 and 7/11 – 8/1), Too Cool Thursdays (every Thursday from 6/1 – 8/3), and Splash Bash LIVE (every Saturday from 6/17 — 8/5). All of these fan favorite events will return for the 2023 season.
Dollywood’s Splash Country opens the weekend of May 13-14. Daily operation begins Saturday, May 20, and continues through Aug. 6. The park shifts to a primarily weekend-only schedule through Sep. 10. For more information about Dollywood’s Splash Country or any of The Dollywood Company properties, please visit www.dollywood.com or call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD.