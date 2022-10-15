Opening Thursday, October 13th, this fall tradition is the largest event in years, bringing many new artists and craftsmen to Gatlinburg for an 18 day festival.
If you love arts, crafts, and music, don’t miss out.
The event returns to the Gatlinburg Convention Center Oct. 13-30 as a showcase of creativity, fun, and unmatched quality. You will enjoy meeting these talented artisans from across the nation.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission ie $10 per adult, and children are free with a paid adult.
If you attended in July, you got a sneak peek at some of these artists, but many more are on board for this event.
Every 6 days new artists come into the event as a few will leave. Be sure to get your multi-day pass to enjoy coming back again and again for free. This requires your photo ID at the office on aisle 500 once you are inside the event.
The whole convention center has been renovated with new floor coverings, ticket counters have been replaced, office spaces have moved, new outdoor spaces have been added, the bathrooms have all been remodeled, plus the escalators have either been replaced or updated. It includes some new family restrooms.
Our event address is 920 Parkway, or 234 Historic Nature Trail (soon to revert to Airport Road), Gatlinburg. For more info call 865-436-7479.