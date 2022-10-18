You can hardly have Halloween without black cats, hordes of black bats and a legion of scary rats. Why are these creatures so associated with spooky season? Let’s find out.
Black Cats
Black cats are often considered the bringers of bad luck and were associated with witches in the medieval world. Because of that association, black cats are often used as a Halloween symbol to add another level of scary to decor. However, in some countries, such as Japan, they’re considered good luck. In ancient Egypt, black cats were even worshiped as sacred.
Bats
Bats, as creatures who largely hunt at night (as those who eat mosquitoes often will), are associated with death and darkness. Plus, they often live in caves, which known for being, well, spooky. Then there’s the vampires. In Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” perhaps the best-known vampire, the count could turn into a bat at will.
But as you hang up your bat decor this Halloween, make sure to point out that bats really do help humans out. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they save us several billion dollars a year in pest control just by being themselves and noshing on bugs. They also help pollinate more than 700 plants, including bananas, peaches and mangoes.
Rats
Like bats, rats are largely nocturnal, giving them an aura of fear. Rats are also known to occupy abandoned places, ruins and other places where that other spooky season favorite lives — the ghost. Also, there’s the association with pestilence and plague that makes them scary.
Spiders
First of all, they have eight spindly legs. Then they live in dark corners on webs that are hard to see, making it look like they’re floating in mid air. They also, like rats, frequent abandoned places where ghosts like to hang out. Lastly, there’s the poison part. Before modern medicine (and, in the case of the Brazilian wandering spider, even after it) spider bites could be deadly.
Again, though, while you’re draping things in fake webs, point out that most spiders are harmless unless you’re a bug. Spiders commonly feed on pests such as flies, moths, earwigs, roaches and mosquitoes. Real spider web silk is also stronger and tougher than steel, making it a miracle material.