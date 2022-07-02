This July 4th, Tweetsie Railroad has a lot to celebrate, including America’s freedom and the park’s birthday.
On Monday, July 4, the park will be open extended hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for fun and festivities, ending the night with the biggest fireworks display in the region.
“We first opened our doors on July 4, 1957, and are so proud to be celebrating 65 years of wonderful memories and train history,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “To celebrate the park turning 65 and Independence Day, we’re going big with our Fireworks Extravaganza so dress in your best red, white and blue, and join us for a fun-filled day.”
Single-day tickets are $58 for adults (age 13+) and $39 for children age 3 to 12 (children 2 and under are free). Golden Rail Season Pass tickets are $134 for adults and $90 for children. For more information on upcoming events, tickets and more visit Tweetsie.com.
About Tweetsie Railroad
Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina’s first theme park, has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. The park is located on US 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains.
Visitors to Tweetsie Railroad enjoy a variety of interactive experiences including an unforgettable and exciting three-mile trip into the Old West on a train pulled by historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives. Other attractions include live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 800-526-5740.