A hidden gem in downtown Rogersville is The Local Artists Gallery. I say this because not many towns can claim a business such as this that hosts over 25 artists who work in varying mediums, all from the local area.
Come in and view the work of our May 2023 Artist of the Month, Donita Fox, and look around The Gallery. If you are looking for a unique gift, you may find it here, and it will be one of a kind, created by someone who is your neighbor and part of your community.
The Local Artists Gallery came into being about 18 years ago when a few determined people saw an opportunity and created an Art Gallery for the people of Rogersville, Tennessee, and not just any Art gallery but one which would allow the many talented artists who lived in the area a venue for displaying and selling their work. And thus The Local Artists Gallery was born. Located at 124 E. Main Street, we are open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.
Our Artist of the Month, Donita Fox, had this to say about how she got involved in art, and found The Local Artists Gallery.
“I moved to Rogersville just over a year ago,” Fox said. “I got into drawing last year while on a two month sabbatical from work. I learned a lot watching videos online. Last November I found the Adult Art Classes at the Local Artists Gallery in Historic Rogersville. Monica Byington, the class leader, has been teaching me how to translate my new drawing skills into different paint mediums. I am very thankful for my husband and mother who have, at times, joined me in the art class and have been very supportive of my work. I have only been a member of the gallery for a few months, and I feel at home here.”
Donita has certainly found a place at The Local Artists Gallery, 124 E. Main St., Rogersville, TN. Please come by and see her work and that of all your Local Artists. The Local Artists Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 5PM.
Check in to the Art Classes offered to encourage those budding artists out there: Adults Wednesday 2 PM to 4 PM and Saturday 1 PM to 3 PM, Teens Wednesday 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, and Kids Saturday 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.