Taylor Swift

“Through Taylor Swift’s Eras” is a limited-run exhibit that includes 10 outfits that represent each of the artist’s 10 albums, from 2006’s Taylor Swift to 2022’s Midnights.

 contributed

NASHVILLE – The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum unveiled a pop-up exhibit today that displays a selection of iconic costumes worn by 12-time Grammy Award winner, Taylor Swift.

