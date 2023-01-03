Debt can be crushing and keep you from doing the things you want to do with your life and your hard-earned income.
Start out the new year with a plan to pay off debt and open new financial opportunities for yourself in the years to come.
Make a Plan
Wells Fargo offers several tips for paying down debt:
• Pay more than the minimum. Increase how much you pay on each loan in a given month. The bank says the key is consistency, paying a little more each month. Sometimes as little as an extra $10 a month can help you save on interest over the long haul. Before you do this, they advise you to check the terms of your loan in case there are prepayment penalties or additional fees for doing this.
• Pay more than once a month. For credit cards and high interest consumer cards, consider making two payments a month. Make sure both are before the due date, but by splitting your payment in half, you will save on interest charges. You can also make an additional payment on other loans and have it earmarked for the principal.
• Shorten the length of your loan. Refinance your debt to a shorter term — a 15-year mortgage rather than a 25-year one. If you have the same interest rate and a shorter term, you’ll pay less interest over the length of the loan. However, this will mean a higher monthly payment.
• Consolidate multiple debts. Combine several loans into a single one. This could help you pay them off faster if you are able to get several high-interest loans transferred to one lower interest loan.
Snowball vs. Avalanche
How do you choose which debts to pay off first? There are two common methods used, one is called the snowball method and the other the avalanche method.
Under the snowball method, you start with your smallest loan and focus on paying that off first. Once you have paid it off, take the monthly payment you’ve been making and roll it into the next-smallest debt owed. Keep going until all your debts are paid off. Because you roll money used from the smallest balance to the highest balance, with each debt repayment, the amount “snowballs,” getting larger each time and you accelerate the rate at which you repay debt.
Under the avalanche method, you start paying off your debt with the highest interest rate first. Once you pay off a loan or debt, you move to the one with the next highest interest rate until you are done. Then, like in the snowball method, take that amount you were paying and apply it to your next highest interest debt. In the long run, you pay less interest on your loans with this method. However, if your highest interest debt has a large principal, it might take a long time to pay it off and see progress.