WaltersStateHostsBranchShowings

The late Dr. Marc McClure, history professor and acclaimed documentary producer, in his office in 2020. On his computer is a photo of the late Dr. Dennis Branch. Branch was the subject of a McClure documentary which will show on all Walters State campuses as part of the college’s celebration of Black History Month.

Walters State Community College will host four showings of “An Extraordinary Man: Dr. Dennis Branch of Newport Tennessee.” The film was produced by the late Dr. Marc McClure, a history professor at the college.

