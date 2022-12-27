There is no need to leave Rogersville to find a great place welcome in 2023 on New Year’s Eve.
Cowboy’s Steakhouse, The Hollywood Hillbilly and Southern Roots Naturals are all featuring live entertainment and revelry to ring in the New Year.
As always, drink responsibly and if you do plan on imbibing plan for a designated driver or sober ride home.
Cowboy’s Steakhouse
If you want to eat some great food and dance the night away check out Cowboy’s Steakhouse.
D.J. Ridge will be spinning out dance music from the 70’s to today’s hit music. There is a $10 cover charge and there will be snack and beer specials. In addition to the full liquor bar they also have a selection of wines.
And they are featuring a special New Year’s Eve menu which will include their famous crab cakes, New York strip steaks, chicken and shrimp.
Cowboy’s open at 11 a.m. for lunch and will serve dinner from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
D.J. Ridge will begin at 9 p.m. and the dance party will continue until the New Year arrives.
Cowboy’s is located at 400 Park Blvd. in Rogersville.
Hollywood Hillbilly
Downtown entertainment is hosted by Hollywood Hillbilly featuring the talented band, Hip Breakers.
There is no cover charge for the entertainment and they will have their standard menu available. Hollywood Hillbilly opens Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and The Hip Breakers will play from 9 p.m. until midnight
The Hollywood Hillbilly is located at 116 East Main Street in downtown Rogersville.
Southern Roots Naturals Tearoom
Southern Roots Naturals Tearoom is hosting live music by Benjamin Grover with Thirstatine playing rock, country and alternative music.
Also doubling as a fundraiser, there is a $20 cover charge and 50% is to benefit Hawkins County Humane Society.
You must be 21 years old and up to attend. There will be door prizes, darts and games, free snacks and you can bring your own alcohol.
The party begins at 10 p.m. and will continue until 2 a.m.
Southern Roots Naturals Tearoom is located at 5131 Hwy 11-W in the old Trading Post.
Bellamy’s Hardware
Benny and Quentin will perform a special “New Years Eve Eve” show at Bellamy Hardware in Surgoinsville Friday Dec. 30. beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the door or can be purchased in advance by calling 423-360 3160.
As usual Bellamys is advertising “Good Food, Good Music and Good Friends” at the event. Bellamy’s Hardware is located at 1714 Main Street in downtown Surgoinsville.