New Orleans based The Deslondes will take the stage on WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time live variety show Jan 12 at 7 p.m. in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
Singer-songwriter Erika Lewis, a founding member of the popular NOLA jazz out fit Tuba Skinny (which included members of The Deslondes and Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff) will also perform.
“Our first Farm and Fun Time of the New Year is starting 2023 off with a big bang,” said Radio Bristol Program Director/Program Host Kris Truelsen. “The Deslondes and Erika Lewis have a great musical connection so it will be a real treat to see them on the same stage. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early because we predict a quick sell-out.”
The Deslondes revealed their self-titled debut to widespread tastemaker applause during 2015. However, they really hit their stride on “Hurry Home” in 2017. Right out of the gate, Noisey proclaimed, “The Deslondes have found a comfortable sound to create art in, and it serves them well,” while Rolling Stone noted, “The Deslondes’ take on country relies on gritty, grimy mix of early rock ‘n’ roll and lo-fi R&B.” In addition to praise from American Songwriter, Paste, The Boot, and more, the record closed out on the year on Uncut’s “Favorite Albums of 2017.” The band’s latest record, “Ways + Means,” might just be its brightest yet.
Known for her lengthy tenure touring and busking with beloved New Orleans jazz band Tuba Skinny, prolific songwriter and singer Erika Lewis has been churning out American originals all her own for the past several years. From classic country to cosmic Americana to dreamy indie folk, Lewis continues to dip her toes more deeply into an ever-expanding pool of roots music styles. Her new record, “A Walk Around the Sun,” was produced by John James Tourville of The Deslondes and is a testament to Lewis’ songwriting prowess and exceptional vocal ability.
Farm and Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles is based in Johnson City, Tenn. The band tours internationally and is known for combining a stringband format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities. Rolling Stone referred to the band as “...committed to helping early country music remain appreciated — not just replicated.”
Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina. Tickets to the show are $40 and may be purchased by visiting the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.
Farm and Fun Time may also be accessed in its entirety live through WBCM Radio Bristol’s Facebook page, on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org or via the station’s free mobile app.
About WBCM Radio Bristol
Presented by the nonprofit Birthplace of Country Music, WBCM Radio Bristol showcases the diversity of American roots music from the early recording era to today. Broadcasting from an exhibit within the Birthplace of Country Music Music Museum, Radio Bristol produces an array of exclusive, original programming that showcases rare and seminal recordings, newly released roots music, live in-studio performances, and much more.
Radio Bristol broadcasts on 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, but is accessible world-wide through its media center at ListenRadioBristol.org and through the station’s free mobile app.
The Birthplace of Country Music is the parent organization of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and WBCM Radio Bristol. For more information visit ListenRadioBristol.org.