(Clockwise L to R) The Deslondes, Erika Lewis, and Bill and the Belles

New Orleans based The Deslondes will take the stage on WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time live variety show Jan 12 at 7 p.m. in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

