A group of local musicians got together at the Sayrah Barn for a very special fundraiser last Friday to benefit the Of One Accord ministey’s Christmas for the Children program.
Spearheaded by Corey Tester Music and Night Owl Bookings with Benjamin Grover, a lineup of local musicians came to play with them. The lineup included James Holland, Danyelle Monroe, Ryan Linkous and Guitar Dan. All played for free with just one requirement.
Everyone had to bring a toy or a cash donation to benefit a toy drive for the children of Hawkins County.
Sayrah Barn, located in Surgoinsville hosted the event and 3 food venders also arrived. Each vendor paid $25 each to set up and some added a percentage of sales for donations.
There was a bouncy house for the children. And of course Santa himself was there for pictures with children and adults alike. Night Owl Booking donated the sound equipment while Sayrah Barn donated the use of the facility to host the event. There was also a raffle for a Starcaster electric guitar signed and dated by Tester and Grover. Band shirts were also donated for the cause. J Grade Carpentry donated woodwork items as well.
Christmas for 1,500 Hawkins children
One of Accord Ministries serves over 1,500 children in Hawkins County with their Christmas for the Children program. Carrollton Baptist Church also partners with One of Accord and provides backpacks to the children.
Each backpack is filled with age appropriate gifts including gloves, socks, toys and snacks weighing in at 25 to 30 pounds each. Interviews and applications take place October 1st and the program makes sure each applicant will receive gifts for their children. One of Accord Ministries spends about $100 each in addition to the backpacks for toys under their Christmas for the Children program.
Tester and Grover wanted to help this cause with the music venue. Grover tells the Review, “We love doing fundraisers and we will do more.”
Approximately 100 people turned out for the music venue including Santa himself with some little elf assistants. Santa offered professional photography of himself posing with children and adults alike for $5.00 donations.
Concert raises $1,000
Sheldon Livesay of One Accord Ministries brought his van with the goal of filling it full of toys.
The music venue collected a batch of toys and clothing in Livesays’ van plus another $300 in cash. Tester and Grover wanted to use the $300 in cash donations to purchase more toys.
Grover filled his bus with toys thanks to The Lucky 7 Pallet Store in Rogersville who opened on Sunday in a special event to assist the drive. Owned and operated by Eric and Chris Henning, the couple said they were honored to help the children at Christmas time.
The Hennings have four adopted children themselves and have always helped children. They say the words we should all live by is to never forget where we have been in our lives. It makes us who we are and keeps us humble. The Lucky 7 Pallet Store turned the $300 in donations into more than $1000 worth of toys loaded onto Grovers’ bus.
More applications this year
Livesay tells the Review there can never be too many toys as the need is growing. Applications were higher this year than previously. But Livesay also says any extra toys will be safely stashed for next year in a 1,500 square foot building called The North Pole City and they are grateful for all partnerships.
Tester and Grover say this is just the first annual event they will hold to raise money for toys at Christmas. Past fundraisers with music lineups this year have included helping Miss Pat (a local senior in need of home repairs). Other fundraisers are planned for next year including a benefit for God’s Blueprints.
All photos by Jeannie Baitinger.