Minerva Garza Carcano, born in Texas in 1954, is the first Hispanic woman to be elected to the episcopacy of the United Methodist Church, the second-largest Protestant denomination in the United States.
She is married to an immigration lawyer and has a daughter.
Early Life
Carcano was raised in Edinburg, Texas, and graduated from the University of Texas-Pan American in 1975. She earned a master’s degree of theology from the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University and was ordained an elder in the United Methodist Church in 1979. She served around Texas and California and became the first Hispanic woman to be appointed a district superintendent in 1986.
Activism
Carcano is a vocal advocate for immigration reform in the United States and promotes ways to create dialogue between the United States and Mexico, including working with Humane Borders to establish water stations along immigration routes in the desert.
She also supports efforts to integrate LGBTQ+ congregants into the church. Carcano participated in the Human Rights Campaign’s 2011 Call for Justice and Equality in Washington, D.C.
“Hate and violence against persons, whether it is bullying in our schools, the taunting and violating of a person’s privacy to the point of humiliating that person and destroying his or her sense of self worth and belonging, to beatings and even murder on our streets or on the outskirts of our towns, all because of a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, cannot be left unchallenged or unconqurered,” Carcano said. “Such violence against our lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender sisters and brothers is a violation of all that is good within us, and destroys the inherent human dignity of all of us.”
Leadership Roles
Carcano is the bishop of the California-Nevada Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and leads the church’s Immigration Task Force. She’s also served on the general boards of global ministry, church and society; and the United Methodist Publishing House. She served on and chaired the National Cooperative Parish Ministry Leadership Team and was the lead clergy delegate to the 1996 and 2004 General Conferences.