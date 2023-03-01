The clock ticks over to late afternoon and all of a sudden your loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia starts becoming more confused, restless, irritable, maybe even aggressive. For some people this is an almost daily occurrence.
There’s a name for this and there are things that can be done to alleviate it.
The name is sundown syndrome—or sundowning—and it is a group of symptoms that happen in late afternoon and early evening by people who also have a wide range of dementia-related diseases. It is not in itself a disease and Mayo Clinic doctor Jonathan Graff-Radford said there isn’t a known cause for it, though they have identified factors that make it worse.
Contributing factors
The National Institute for Health reports that sundowning may be related to confused sleeping and waking cycles and that the changes a brain affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia undergoes affects the body’s biological clock.
People experience more severe sundowning symptoms when they are hungry, thirsty, overly tired, in pain, depressed or bored. It can also happen when a person has spent a day in low lighting or in an unfamiliar place.
For some people, sundowning can be brought on by an illness such as a urinary tract infection or a change in medication.
Preventing sundowning
The NIH recommends several things that caregivers can do to help their patient avoid sundowning.
The first is to avoid those things which can make it worse. These include not serving any drinks with caffeine or alcohol and limiting sugar intake, especially later in the day.
Keep the person’s routine as predictable as possible when it comes to such things as waking up, bedtime, meals and other activities.
Encourage them to get enough physical activity each day. They also suggest taking the person outside for part of the day or at least sitting by a window to get some natural light. This can help a person’s biological clock reset.
As the day wanes down, reduce the amount of activity and turn down or off any background noise. Play gentle music that they are familiar with or relaxing sounds of nature. If they watch television, avoid anything that could be upsetting such as the news.
Make sure the person gets enough rest at night. If they need rest during the day, try to keep naps short and earlier in the day. Provide a night light when things get dark or the person is in unfamiliar surroundings. The Mayo Clinic website says this can help reduce agitation.
The Mayo Clinic cites research that says a low dose of melatonin combined with exposure to bright light during the day can help ease sundowning symptoms.
Coping with sundowning
Start looking for symptoms in the late afternoon and early evening and be prepared to respond to them. A person might start pacing, wandering or yelling. Listen compassionately to their concerns. Reassure them.
If you can, distract them with a beloved object, a simple task or a favorite snack.
If it continues or gets worse, you may need to talk to the person’s medical care team. They can eliminate such alternatives as a sleep disorder, medication side effect, other illnesses or pain.